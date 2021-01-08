Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE opened at $223.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $230.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

