Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.11. 8,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $230.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.