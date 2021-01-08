Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

