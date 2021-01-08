HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Independent Research

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.96 ($76.43).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock opened at €68.22 ($80.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.20. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €66.68 ($78.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.