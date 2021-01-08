HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 307,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 224,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.91 million, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

