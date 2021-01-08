HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 307,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 224,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.91 million, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.
