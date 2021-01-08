HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,558.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,356 shares of company stock worth $1,420,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

