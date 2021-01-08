Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.65

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 687358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 103.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$553.92 million and a P/E ratio of -32.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.54.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

