HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HHR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.52.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $27,142,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

