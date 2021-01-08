Head-To-Head Review: (NYSE:NES) versus Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and (NYSE:NES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group 2.79% -1.04% -0.87% N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $78.44 million 1.76 -$13.86 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Gas Services Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Natural Gas Services Group and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.59%.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,304 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; an exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

