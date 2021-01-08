Head-To-Head Review: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maverix Metals and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 25.19 -$7.67 million $0.06 99.33 Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 4.02 $80.59 million $0.04 355.50

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maverix Metals and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Eldorado Gold 1 3 4 0 2.38

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.76% 2.77%

Risk & Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Eldorado Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It operates five mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque in Canada, and Olympias and Stratoni located in northern Greece. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

