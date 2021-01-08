Head-To-Head Contrast: Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) versus Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -75.45% -49.88% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04%

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.88 $11.59 million $0.20 41.65

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Searchlight Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 404.20%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Searchlight Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project consisting of 2 mineral claims covering an area of 5,644.7 hectares located in Saskatchewan; and the English Bay property covering an area of 3,140 hectares located in the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

