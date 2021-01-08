Head-To-Head Comparison: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) & Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 3.70 $1.14 billion $3.58 24.65 Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEC Energy Group and Premier Power Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group 4 4 3 0 1.91 Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $94.27, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Risk and Volatility

WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group 16.26% 11.36% 3.37% Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.9 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 36,500 miles of overhead distribution lines and 34,100 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 503,200 line transformers; and approximately 49,500 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.