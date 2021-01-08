Head to Head Comparison: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) versus Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.48 $271.62 million $4.40 15.97 Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.75 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Selective Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41% Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88%

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

