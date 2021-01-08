Head to Head Comparison: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dolby Laboratories and VirnetX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 2 2 0 2.50 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.15%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than VirnetX.

Profitability

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 19.91% 9.89% 8.13% VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and VirnetX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.16 billion 8.39 $231.36 million $2.30 42.26 VirnetX $90,000.00 4,176.69 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Volatility & Risk

Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats VirnetX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

