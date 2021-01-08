Head-To-Head Analysis: Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vocera Communications and Ealixir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $180.50 million 8.03 -$17.98 million ($0.46) -96.91 Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ealixir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Ealixir shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Vocera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of -3.67, meaning that its share price is 467% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vocera Communications and Ealixir, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 1 2 6 0 2.56 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vocera Communications currently has a consensus target price of $29.44, suggesting a potential downside of 33.95%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than Ealixir.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -8.13% -8.19% -3.63% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ealixir beats Vocera Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, such as hands-free, wearable, and voice-controlled Smartbadge and badges, as well as third-party mobile devices; and Vocera Care Experience, a software to improve care quality and safety, patient experience and satisfaction, and simplify and automate manual tasks and procedures. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional, software maintenance, and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided its solutions to approximately 1,700 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ealixir

Ealixir, Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Milan, Italy.

