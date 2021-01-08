Head-To-Head Analysis: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) versus Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

VirTra has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VirTra and Ingen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Given VirTra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VirTra is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirTra and Ingen Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $18.71 million 1.62 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -391.00 Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VirTra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VirTra beats Ingen Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Ingen Technologies Company Profile

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

