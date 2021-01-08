HCB Financial (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Shares Up 5.5%

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

About HCB Financial (OTCMKTS:HCBN)

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans; and overdraft services.

