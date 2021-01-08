HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Shares of ALNY opened at $139.40 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

