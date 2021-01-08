HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.53% from the stock’s current price.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.