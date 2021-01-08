Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Up 5.9%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.02. 1,467,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,251,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $884.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.