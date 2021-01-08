Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

