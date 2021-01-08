Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.65 ($11.35).

Get SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) alerts:

SFQ stock opened at €11.26 ($13.25) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. SAF-Holland SE has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €11.52 ($13.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $511.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.00.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.