Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.69. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 324.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 94,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.