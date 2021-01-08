Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.
Shares of HBIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.69. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 324.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 94,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
