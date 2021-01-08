Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

