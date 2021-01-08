Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.
NYSE:HSC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
