Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSC. BidaskClub cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Harsco stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Harsco by 217.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

