Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

HROW stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 million, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 47.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $280,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harrow Health by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harrow Health by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

