Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.86. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.