Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.55. 13,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,285. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

