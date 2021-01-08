Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.49. 259,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 184,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $900.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 4.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 48.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

