Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) (CVE:GYA) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) (CVE:GYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Marudi Gold project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

