Guggenheim Upgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $92.14.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

