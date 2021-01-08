Growth DeFi Price Hits $15.54 on Major Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for about $15.54 or 0.00041366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $310,862.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 990,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Growth DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

