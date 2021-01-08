GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.60

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 30412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

GP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.32 million and a PE ratio of -249.29.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,740.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

