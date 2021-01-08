Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) PT Raised to $3.00

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,407. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

