Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $5.00. Greenlane shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 18,189 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $116,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,818,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,402,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,779 shares of company stock valued at $746,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 164,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $55,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

