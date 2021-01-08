Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,779 shares of company stock worth $746,959. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.77. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

