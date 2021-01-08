Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

