Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. BidaskClub raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

