Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock worth $1,833,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of AAWW opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

