Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,966 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.