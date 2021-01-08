Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,943 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of BioTelemetry worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth about $150,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAT. Truist downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

