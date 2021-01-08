Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,732 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.88 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $124,851.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 25,669 shares valued at $1,533,739. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBTX. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.