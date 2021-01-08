Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,310 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $144.85 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

