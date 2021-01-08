Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,060 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

AAWW opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,908. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

