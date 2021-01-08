Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,201 shares of company stock worth $8,702,845. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. ValuEngine lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.