Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.75 Million Stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of BioTelemetry worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 693.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAT. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.