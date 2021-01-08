Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 690.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,620 shares of company stock worth $9,680,342. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $113.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.