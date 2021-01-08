Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 6,523 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

