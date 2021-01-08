Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GPEAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

