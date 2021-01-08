Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.49 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

AJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AJX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

